Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.39. 1,088,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

