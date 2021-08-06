Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

APLE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,932,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

