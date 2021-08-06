AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.86 and last traded at $57.12. Approximately 13,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 984,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,450,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

