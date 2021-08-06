Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $76,648,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $45,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

