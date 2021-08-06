Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB opened at $97.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,946 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

