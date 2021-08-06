Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,389 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

