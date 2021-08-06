Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

