AQR Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFU stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

