AQR Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

