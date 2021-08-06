AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Revlon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Revlon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

REV opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

