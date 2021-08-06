Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

