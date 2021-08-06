ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.58 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,519 shares of company stock valued at $99,918. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.