ARC Resources’ (ARX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Shares of ARX opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

