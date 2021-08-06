Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 155 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $6,467,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

