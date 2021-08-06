Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.