Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 925.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.12.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

