Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,807 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

BHP opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

