Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

