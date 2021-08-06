Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

