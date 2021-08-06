Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

