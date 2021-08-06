Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $524.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

