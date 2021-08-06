Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 227 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $194.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

