Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.