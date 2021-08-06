Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 541 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

