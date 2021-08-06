Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 541 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.