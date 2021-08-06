Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01.

