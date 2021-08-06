Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 76,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

