Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 76,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
