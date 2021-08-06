Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.