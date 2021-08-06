argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Analysts predict that argenx will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in argenx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

