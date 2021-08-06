Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.31.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.