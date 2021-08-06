Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNGF. Desjardins began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

