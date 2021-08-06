Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $440.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $383.97 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 10832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.17.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

