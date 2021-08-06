Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,800. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.