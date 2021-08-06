Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%.

ARWR stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $64.99. 20,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,214. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

