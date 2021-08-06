Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

