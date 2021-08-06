Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 510,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

