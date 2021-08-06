ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.76. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12 month low of $134.88 and a 12 month high of $385.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

