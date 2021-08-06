Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

Athenex stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

