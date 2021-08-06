Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

