Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 15,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,491. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.