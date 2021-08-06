AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Salvatore Privitera Sells 8,808 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

