AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 3,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

