AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 577,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.