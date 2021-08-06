Attila (ATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Attila has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $1.05 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

