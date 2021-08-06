AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AudioEye stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

