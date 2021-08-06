Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $18.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.03 million and the highest is $23.32 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.