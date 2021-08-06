Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 11,623,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.