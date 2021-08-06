Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 2.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $39,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

ADSK stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,358. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $331.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

