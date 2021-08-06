Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $428.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

