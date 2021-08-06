Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AUTL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

