Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
AUTL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
